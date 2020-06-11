DIA 2020 Global Annual Meeting | Signant Health Experts to Deliver Insight on eCOA Data Anomalies, Global eConsent Challenges, ePRO Myths, and Turning Patient Data into Meaningful Endpoints

Presence at the virtual meeting will focus on helping industry professionals navigate the new realities of clinical research in light of COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, at the DIA 2020 Global Annual Meeting, executives from Signant Health will share insight on relevant topics related to the evolving clinical trial landscape during four scheduled speaker sessions scheduled to take place during the medical meeting. Company leaders will discuss topics including anomalies in data collection, eConsent in clinical trials, COVID-19 and patient reported outcomes, and translating endpoint data into valuable conclusions.

Executives from Signant Health will participate and share insights at the following sessions:

Detection of Anomalies in eCOA Data and Metadata for More Pre-Emptive, Evidence-Based Risk Management ( Jill Platko , PhD, Senior Scientific Advisor) - June 17 , 8 AM ET

o Exploring how anomalies can be detected in eCOA data and metadata. The discussion will also focus on improved risk-based approaches to monitoring clinical trials and encourage panelists to share experiences.

Electronic Informed Consent: Global Perspectives ( Mika Lindroos , Director, Product Management, eConsent) - On Demand

o Spotlighting relevant stakeholder experiences and perspectives on the use of electronic informed consent (eConsent) in clinical trials as well as the potential benefits that may be achieved in the consent process by using eConsent.

Older People Can't Use ePRO & Other Industry Myths ( Bill Byrom , PhD, VP, Product Strategy and Innovation) - On Demand

o Focusing on the use of electronic patient-reported outcomes, including identifying considerations for mixing modes in relation to mitigation strategies for trials affected by COVID-19.

Translating Frequently Collected Patient Experience Data into Meaningful Trial Endpoints (Byrom) - On Demand

o Describing the challenges of determining clinically meaningful endpoints from frequently collected patient experience data. The panel will also discuss considerations for translating this type of data into interpretable conclusions.

In addition to the speaker sessions, Signant Health's dedicated team of scientists, clinicians and subject-matter experts will be available within the Company's virtual booth. Attendees who stop by Signant Health's booth can enter a raffle for a chance to win a $100 gift card, ask consultative questions, get educated around the best ways to move trials remote, and take a closer look at the latest Signant Health clinical trial technology.

Signant Health also recently released a compendium of actionable white papers covering essential trial continuity topics authored by leading scientists, clinicians, technologists, and data experts - available at https://hub.signanthealth.com/covid-19/.

"COVID-19 has required Sponsors to adapt existing methodologies and implement remote solutions, and it is clear that there is much in front of us related to this challenge," said Bill Byrom, VP of Product Strategy and Innovation, Signant Health. "At Signant Health, we remain focused on deploying our people and our technologies to keep trials going and patients cared for while capturing the reliable data needed for regulatory submissions. At DIA 2020, our goal is to share how we are continuing to deliver patient solutions, including leveraging our technology platform, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise, to help Sponsors implement thoughtful and scalable solutions to keep patients engaged and involved in continuing clinical trials."

For more information about Signant Health's presence at the DIA 2020 Global Annual Meeting, please visit: https://hub.signanthealth.com/dia2020/.

About Signant Health

We provide technology to help you change lives (not how people live). For over 20 years, more than 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes have trusted our patient solutions, clinical supplies platforms, and endpoint quality services to capture reliable data, run efficient trials, and uncover meaningful insights. With the goal of simplifying and shortening trials, we help guide customers through tough operational decisions while providing technology that's purpose built for patients and sites alike. Now, as we enter a new era of trials, Signant Health stands ready, offering customers remote trial features while unifying its TrialMax eCOA, eConsent, and patient engagement solutions onto a single device - all supported by a dedicated team of scientists, clinicians, and data experts. Signant Health, a Genstar portfolio company, was created by the merger of industry pioneers CRF Health and Bracket Global. Learn more at signanthealth.com.