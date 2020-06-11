Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US29268T3005 Energy Focus Inc. 11.06.2020 US29268T4094 Energy Focus Inc. 12.06.2020 Tausch 5:1

US26885G1094 Era Group Inc. 11.06.2020 US11040G1031 Era Group Inc. 12.06.2020 Tausch 3:1

US3994731079 Groupon Inc. 11.06.2020 US3994732069 Groupon Inc. 12.06.2020 Tausch 20:1

US98420U6047 XpresSpa Group Inc. 11.06.2020 US98420U7037 XpresSpa Group Inc. 12.06.2020 Tausch 3:1

CA98880A1066 ZTR Acquisition Corp. 11.06.2020 CA98880A2056 ZTR Acquisition Corp. 12.06.2020 Tausch 5:1

