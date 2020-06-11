Bityard Blockchain Limited: Bityard Launches '10 Million Support Plan' Globally

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Bityard, headquartered in Singapore, adheres to the concept of 'Complex Contracts, Simple Trade'. The company aims to bring the ultimate simplified trading experience to customers. With the widely distribution of Bityard in more than 150 countries around the world, they have recently launched the '10 Million Support Plan'.

Rafael Zhou, head of Bityard business department, performed the comprehensive introductions of the plan. The reason why Bityard launched this plan is that Bityard is developing really fast. They want to invite partners who share the same consensus and are willing to grow with them. They also believe that providing partners remuneration for their contribution is right thing to do. "As long as you are a community partner, a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency scene, a senior investor, KOL or even a digital currency enthusiast and you are willing to grow your traffic and influence, the '10 Million Support Plan' is everything you are looking for", Rafael Zhou said.

The Plan has 5 steps

High commission

Beginners reward

Partner daily salary

Member Bonus

Referral Bonus

The total support amount is up to ten millions RMB.

1. First step users will be receiving 'High commission' - Bityard will recognize users' records.

If users came from another exchange platform, they just need to provide Bityard a real and valid commission records to become a silver member and get a 40% commission.

For partners with better records, Bityard team can pay first for their start capital, help them with market development, after completing the achievement there are still additional bonus and commissions. Users can probably be afraid to dare, but not afraid of making more money.

2. Daily wage plan - Agent support! Bityard cares about efforts.

Bityard cares about the users and is willing to pay for their efforts.

'Partner's daily salary plan', in addition to normal commissions, daily salary will be received on a daily basis, the threshold is low, the system will automatically pay, farm one day get paid for today, users also don't need to worry about not getting paid due bad market.

How to get the partner's daily salary? After becoming a Bityard partner, the commission ratio is greater than 5%, as so as the trading volume reaches the standard for the day, the daily salary is automatically paid at 06:00 Singapore time of the next day. As you can see on the following picture:

3. Partners can also enjoy the 'Beginners reward' plus 'Member bonus'.

After becoming a partner of Bityard,within 3 months user can still participate on 'Beginners reward' plus 'Member bonus' reward programs.

Beginners reward' conditions

As long as the following conditions are met within 3 months, users can enjoy a 'Member Bonus' once. If the users' maximum monthly transaction volume in 3 months reaches 5.000.000 USDT,they will receive a reward of 500 USDT,10.000.000 USDT corresponding to 1000 USDT and so forth.

4. Add codes, Bityard just dare to be different! Recommend to friends rewards!

Exactly, they wants to make users keep earning. If users recommend this platform to a new member and the member joins and meets all Bityard conditions, they can also get a referral bonus. The member who joined by your recommendation can also enjoy this bonus.

The following is the application process:

As long as users reach the requirements, they can fill out the online application form. Show their valid qualifications. After a Bityard official review, users can become a Bityard partner.

Bityard would like to let future agents know that '10 Million Support Plan' is dedicated for people who want to achieve the same goal as they do. Bityard is the world's leading cryptocurrency contracts exchange, headquartered in Singapore, providing safe, easy, and fast crypto asset trading services in more than 150 countries. Bityard has many loyal users, as their market is very optimistic, keeping attracting attention from users around the globe.

Bityard provides RMB and Vietnamese fiat recharge, and also provides support in 7 languages, they have the 7 major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (Bitcoin Cash), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC) and (EOS). Rafael Zhou said, "As a trading platform for digital currencies, we will always continue to expand transactions services between fit and other cryptocurrencies, extended languages and be determined to lead the world."

Bityard's '10 Million Support Plan' recruitment program has been officially launched. Welcome to register and submit application through the link: https://www.bityard.com/KOL-help

Media contact:

Bityard Blockchain Limited

Rafael Zhou

bd@bityard.com

https://www.bityard.com

SOURCE: Bityard Blockchain Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593591/Bityard-Launches-10-Million-Support-Plan-Globally