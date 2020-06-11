Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA):

The Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company held on June 10, 2020 approved in particular the payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share The Shareholders' General Meeting also resolved that each shareholder may choose to receive the payment of the dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company, each of these options being mutually exclusive. The issue price of each new share to be delivered for payment of the dividend will be 22.94 euros The exercise period will start on June 17, 2020included and end on July 6, 2020 included Dividend payment date: July 9, 2020.

The Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company approved the payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share (3rd resolution) and decided to propose to each shareholder, in respect of the payment of the dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, an option between the payment of the dividend in cash or in newly issued shares of the Company (4th resolution

The issue price of each share to be delivered for payment of the dividend is 22.94 euros, equal to a price corresponding to 95.02% of the average of the first trading price of Verallia share on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading days preceding the Shareholders' General Meeting, minus the net amount of the dividend, rounded up to the nearest cent.

The newly issued shares will have immediate rights, will have the same rights and obligations as the shares previously issued and will give right to any distribution decided from their issue date.

Subscriptions must relate to whole numbers of shares. If the amount of the dividend in respect of which the option is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, shareholders will be entitled to receive the whole number of shares immediately below completed with a balance payment in cash.

The exercise period will start on June 17 included, 2020 and end on July 6, 2020 included. The option may be exercised on demand with authorized financial intermediaries. Any shareholder who has not exercised its option at the end of the exercise period will be entitled only to a dividend in cash

The dividend will be paid on July 9, 2020; at the same date the shares will be delivered to shareholders having opted for the payment of the dividend in shares.

Calendar

15 June Ex-dividend date

16 June Record date

17 June Opening of the option period for the payment of the dividend in shares

6 July Closing of the option period for the payment of the dividend in shares

7 July (after trading) Announcement of the results of the option

9 July Payment of the dividend in cash and delivery date of newly issued shares

Warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to buy financial securities. This press release and any other document relating to the payment of the dividend in shares may only be distributed outside of France in accordance with locally applicable laws and regulations and may not constitute an offer of financial securities in countries where such an offer would violate locally applicable laws and regulations.

The option to receive the dividend payment for the 2019 financial year in shares is thus not open to the shareholders of the Company residing in any country for which such an option would require registration or obtaining an authorization from local stock exchange authorities.

Shareholders must inform themselves of the conditions and consequences relating to such an option and which may be applicable under local laws and regulations. For the tax aspects related to the payment of the dividend in shares, shareholders are invited to study their particular situation with their own tax adviser.

When deciding whether to opt for a dividend payment in shares, shareholders must take into consideration the risks associated with an investment in shares. For any additional information relating to the Company, its business, its strategy, its financial results and the risks faced by the Group, please refer to the Company's 2019 Universal Registration Document (available on the Verallia website, www.verallia.com).

About Verallia Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005660/en/

Contacts:

Verallia Investor Relations

Alexandra Baubigeat Boucheron - alexandra.baubigeat-boucheron@verallia.com

Press

Verallia Marie Segondat marie.segondat@verallia.com

Brunswick Benoit Grange, Hugues Boëton -verallia@brunswickgroup.com- +33 1 53 96 83 83