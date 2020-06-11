Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's New York Regional Office will host an educational telephone town hall about avoiding scams related to COVID-19 on June 23, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. ET. The call is free and open to all investors and those planning for their financial future. Joining the high-ranking SEC officials to share their insights will be the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey and the President of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Foundation. Please see the event invitation for more information about the speakers.

To participate, go to SEC.gov between 4:30 and 5 p.m. ET on June 23, 2020 and click the event link on the home page to join the call. Investors can submit questions for the speakers before the call by emailing SECNYOutreach@sec.gov and are encouraged to share information about this event with family and friends.

"As many of us are focused on supporting our families, friends and neighbors during this difficult time, some fraudsters are seeking to use the COVID-19 crisis as a basis for investment scams," said Marc P. Berger, Director of the SEC's New York Regional Office. "We look forward to sharing our insights about how investors can better protect themselves."

The SEC has halted trading in dozens of stocks in connection with COVID-19 and has brought charges in several alleged coronavirus scams, including allegations of misleading claims, manipulative trading schemes, and other scams. The SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy and the Division of Enforcement's Retail Strategy Task Force encourage investors to read the Investor Alert on frauds relating to COVID-19 to learn about the red flags of such schemes.