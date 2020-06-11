Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 631 internationalen Medien
Groß eingekauft - Milliardärin investiert in diesen Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
Tradegate
11.06.20
10:45 Uhr
127,25 Euro
-1,85
-1,43 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,40128,4518:09
127,45128,4518:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2020 | 17:53
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INGENICO GROUP: Combined Annual Shareholders' meeting - Voting results

Press Release

Paris, 11th June 2020

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments, held today its Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in Paris.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. The main resolutions approved pertained to the following:

  • The consolidated financial statements for 2019;
  • The renewal of the term of office of Mr. Bernard Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board, as Director;
  • The renewal of the terms of office of Ms. Caroline Parot and Ms. Nazan Somer Ozelgin as Independent Directors;
  • The Corporate Officers' compensation for 2019;
  • Approval of the principles and criteria governing the determination of total compensation awarded to the Chairman of the Board, the Board and the CEO for 2020;
  • The authorization of free shares allocation to the Group key managers and / or Corporate Officers;
  • Renewal of financial delegations of authority.

Bernard Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board of Ingenico Group, stated: "I want to thank all the Ingenico Group shareholders for their support and their confidence in the leadership team. I also want to extend my thanks to the Board members for their commitment to growing Ingenico Group's business."


About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group
@ingenico

For more experts' views, visit our blog.

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors
Laurent Marie - VP Investor Relations & Financial Communication

Media
Hélène Carlander - PR Officer
(T): +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04
helene.carlander@ingenico.com

Attachment

  • AGM_PR_ING_GROUP_11_06_20 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/acb724a8-e7e8-45ee-8352-1b05f2c5a5d0)
INGENICO-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.