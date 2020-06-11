Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on market trend analysis. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to decrease CO2 emissions and reduce production costs by 27%.

"Growing consumer demand and increasing transition to a low-carbon economy makes the United States one of the world's most attractive markets for energy companies," says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

The business challenge: The client is an energy company based out of the United States. The company produces electricity from clean energy sources including wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and nuclear power. The client was looking to carry out a market trend analysis to stay informed about the present as well as the long-term forecasts of the market. Through Infiniti's trend analysis engagement, they wanted to gain a clear perspective of the current energy trends, identify energy resources leveraged leading US-based companies, and evaluate the factors influencing the decision-making process of customers.

Infiniti's market trend analysis helped the energy industry client to:

Adapt to market trends and gain a competitive edge.

Identify the factors that affected their profit margins

Invest into cost-effective technologies like smart grids

Reduce energy waste and prevent costly outages before they occur

Identify digital technologies gaining popularity in the US energy sector

Strengthen their competitive position in a market, improve customer satisfaction, boost customer retention, and increase revenues

Decrease CO2 emissions and reduce production costs by 27%

