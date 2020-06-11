BNG Bank to Seek Successor to John Reichardt

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following close consultation with John Reichardt, the Supervisory Board of BNG Bank has decided to look for a new Chief Risk Officer. With a strong reputation and healthy financial position, BNG Bank is facing several new challenges that require us to refine our strategy and adjust a number of crucial internal processes. This makes it an appropriate time to start looking for a successor to John Reichardt, who has been a member of the Executive Board for the past 12 years.

The Supervisory Board is very grateful to John Reichardt for his unwavering commitment and achievements in the 28 years he has been a part of BNG Bank, and for his immense contribution as an Executive Board member to BNG Bank's solid financial position and fine reputation among its public sector shareholders and borrowers as well as its investors.

Supervisory Board Chair Marjanne Sint: 'In the years that I have had the privilege of working with John, I have experienced the depth of his knowledge of the areas in which BNG Bank operates and the extent of his involvement in the challenges facing the public sector. I therefore greatly appreciate the fact that John will continue in his role until his successor is appointed and he can hand over his duties.'