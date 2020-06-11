Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our market intelligence solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005626/en/

Business Challenge:

The client is an apparel manufacturer based out of the United States.The changing consumer needs, rising demand for improved efficiency, inventory hurdles, and sustainability issues posed severe challenges for the client. Also, the fickle nature of the apparel manufacturing industry necessitated the client to innovate their product offerings and invest more into new technologies. In addition, due to increasing environmental awareness, customers chose to invest in brands that are actively seeking sustainable alternatives to conventional textile manufacturing. As a result, the company in the apparel manufacturing industry started losing customers to their competitors and encountered a decline in market share by 13%.

To curtail the losses in market share and attract new customers, they wanted to gather insights into the current market landscape, competitors' offerings, and customers' needs and requirements. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the global apparel manufacturing market. Contact us to know how our COVID-19 business continuity support solutions can help apparel manufacturing firms to respond, recover, and thrive in the post-COVID-19 era.

Business Outcome:

The insights obtained from Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped the client to analyze the potential market trends and industry developments in the US apparel manufacturing industry.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client was also able to:

Identify business gaps and understand areas of differentiation

Understand the evolving needs and demands of their customers

Efficiently group customers with similar demands together and personalize approaches for them

Evaluate the potential demand for their products and maintain adequate stocks

Build a contingency plan to better prepare for unexpected and seasonal changes in product demand

Identify cost-effective technologies and processes in the US apparel manufacturing market

Enhance operational efficiency and speed up their apparel production process

Enhance their market share by 25% and gain a strategic advantage in comparison to their competitors

Sign a $1.2 million deal with one of the leading e-commerce companies in the United States

The coronavirus outbreak has affected businesses worldwide, and the apparel manufacturing market is no exception. Request more info to know how industry experts at Infiniti Research can help apparel manufacturers to devise comprehensive action plans to navigate the crisis.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005626/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us