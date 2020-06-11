Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Latécoère's (Paris:LAT) shareholders was held on June 11, 2020 at the Company's registered office in Toulouse, under the chairmanship of Mr. Pierre Gadonneix, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Exceptionally, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the health measures taken by the Government, the Shareholders' Meeting was held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders.

Around its Chairman, the Bureau was composed of a secretary of the meeting and two scrutineers appointed by the Chief Executive Officer by delegation of authority granted by the Board of Directors in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and Article 8 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020.

Representing a quorum of 68,085 in the extraordinary conditions recalled above, the shareholders approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including among others:

the approval of the 2019 financial statements and the appropriation of income;

- the ratification of co-optations of directors decided since the previous general meeting;

- the appointment of Mrs. Laurence Dors as Director;

- the reappointment of KPMG as statutory auditor;

- the compensation policy of non-executive directors and the information relating to the compensation of corporate officers in 2019;

- the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the components of compensation due or awarded to him for the year 2019;

- the compensation policy for the Chief Executive officer as well as the components of compensation due or awarded to her for the year 2019;

- the compensation policy for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (and any other Executive Corporate Officer);

- several financial authorizations; and

- miscellaneous amendments to the Company's Bylaws.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held after the General Meeting, decided to:

appoint Mrs. Laurence Dors, independent director, as Chairman and member of the Audit and Risks Committee;

- to renew the liquidity contract entered into with Gilbert Dupont, as part of the implementation of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting.

Full voting results are available on the Company's website www.latecoere.aero.

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

