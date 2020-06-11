Regulatory News:

Fabrice Haurani, who has been in charge of Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) Asset Management teams since 2016, has been appointed Head of Acquisitions and Sales. This appointment is aligned with the evolving roles within the Company.

After starting out with Covivio (previously Foncière des Régions), in 2009 Fabrice Haurani joined Mercialys, where he has spent a large part of his career.

As Head of Asset Management since 2016, he was in charge of shopping center development, transformation and value creation.

He will now be responsible for activities to acquire and sell assets across the portfolio, covering both shopping centers and high-street retail assets.

He will continue to head up Mercialys' ongoing asset rotation program and will have a mission to identify and capitalize on value-creating investment opportunities outside of the Company's current scope.

Fabrice Haurani is a member of the Management Committee.

