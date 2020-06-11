Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology (FinHub) today announced the launch of virtual peer-to-peer meet-ups (P2Ps).

In 2019, FinHub engaged with FinTech communities across the country by hosting in-person meet-ups. These meet-ups offered members of FinTech communities the opportunity to speak in person with FinHub staff at locations throughout the country to discuss general issues, specific questions, or make presentations about their work.

FinHub staff recognizes the present challenges and difficulties with in-person meetings and travel posed by COVID-19. FinHub staff, nonetheless, continues to be highly interested in meeting with FinTech industry participants to help inform regulatory approaches and engage on particular projects and issues. To facilitate ongoing communications, FinHub will host a series of thematically-based virtual P2P meet-ups over the next few months. During each series, FinHub staff will meet virtually with innovators, entrepreneurs, or firms that wish to discuss issues related to that series' theme.

The first theme is regulatory technology (RegTech). Financial services firms are increasingly turning to technological innovation to strengthen and add efficiencies to their regulatory compliance programs. Technology firms are developing innovative solutions to assist financial firms in these efforts. RegTech tools have the potential to enhance investor and market protections, and FinHub staff is inviting industry engagement concerning these technologies.

FinHub staff encourages anyone working on RegTech solutions or implementations to engage with FinHub as a part of this initiative. Dates and information concerning each virtual P2P meet-up series will be available on the FinHub page. The RegTech-focused virtual P2Ps will take place the week of July 6, 2020. To book a virtual P2P meeting please use this form. Questions may be directed to FinHub staff through the form.