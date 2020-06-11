GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: AGM 2020 Press release 11-Jun-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. GEVELOT S.A. Limited company capitalised at 26,932,500 euros Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE PRESS RELEASE - 11 JUNE 2020 The Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2020 approved the Company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2019. All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors have been adopted. The consolidated revenue for the 2019 financial year, consisting mainly of the Pumps Sector, the other sector relating to the real estate activity of the Holding Company, amounted to EUR 103.7 million compared to EUR 94.2 million in 2018, up 10.1%. At constant scope and exchange rates, the increase was 6.8%. The net income accruing to Gévelot, the consolidating company, for the financial year 2019 amounted to EUR 8.6 million in profit against a profit of EUR 6.0 million in 2018. The Gévelot parent company generated a net profit of EUR 3.1 million compared to EUR 3.2 million, also a beneficiary in 2018. It has been decided to pay a dividend set at EUR 1.60 per share as of June 19, 2020, compared to EUR 1.80 last year. Significant negative impacts are expected for the year 2020 from the Covid-19 health crisis, both on the commercial activity and profitability of our Group. Our ability to adapt and the efforts made by all of our employees in this difficult context should nonetheless allow our Group to face the expected difficulties. Website Gévelot, Euronext Growth, Amf (Onde) Regulatory filing PDF file File: Gevelot AGM 2020 Press release [1] Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1067661 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1067661 11-Jun-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80d05359da993d376a51086e2f29345e&application_id=1067661&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

