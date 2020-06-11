LA's Most Exclusive New Address: Sea View Villas

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Sea View Villas is proud to offer the best in luxury apartments to the residents of Pacific Palisades, adjacent to Malibu. Located atop the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, potential residents will find 27 ultra-luxurious 3 bedroom/3 baths, 3,000 +/- sf apartments to choose from. Each residence features glass windows that reach from floor to ceiling, giving residents sweeping ocean views. The spacious open design plan features three bedrooms with a private 3 car garage where you can park your cars and store surfboards, kayaks, and gear for you to take advantage of the proximity to the beach.

At Sea View Villas, they are dedicated to providing their residents with only the best in exclusive services and amenities, while still providing them with the security and privacy they crave. Sea View Villas is the perfect spot for residences looking to get away and live in peace by offering them endless amenities such as continental breakfast served daily, a Bentley Bantayga house car with driver, beach access, and more. No matter what you need to take care of - shopping, errands, or groceries - our concierge is here to help you get them done.

At Sea View Villas, the Pacific Ocean sets the pace for a life lived in full.

For more information on apartment availability and amenities offered, visit our website Sea View Villas or call 833-257-5292 to schedule a tour.

About Sea View Villas: Sea View Villas is an exclusive community of 27 apartments that provides unparalleled amenities and gorgeous views.

Company: Sea View Villas

Address: 17325 Castellammare Dr.

City: Pacific Palisades

State: CA

Zip code: 90272

Telephone number: 833-257-5292

