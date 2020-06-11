Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") announces it is continuing to execute against its current business plan, while also exploring various alternatives of financing for the company and business strategy. The Company acknowledges the given market conditions and challenges due to the global pandemic, and is looking to several options to attract new funding, not limited to, but may include, share consolidation and further dilution to its shareholders.

The Company will provide further information as it becomes available.

On behalf of the Board,



SBD Capital Corp.

Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer

Aramos@resourcesgroup.ca

(416) 361-2515

