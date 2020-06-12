Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC Signs Industry Veteran and Former XFL VP Len Mead to Lead Media Distribution

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) has signed sports media veteran Len Mead to lead media and content distribution for Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") as it prepares its relaunch in 2020.

"I am thrilled to partner with the XFC and enthusiastic about re-introducing this prestigious organization to mixed martial arts fans in the United States and around the world." said Mead. "There is a growing thirst for top-quality MMA productions. With the XFC's rich history working with young, hungry fighters and under a new leadership team, this is an organization primed to have a big impact."

During his 25+ years in the industry, Mead has led sports programming strategy and negotiations at the most respected media companies in the United States, including NBC Sports, ESPN, and NESN (New England Sports Network). He has managed relationships with the nation's most popular sports properties (NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR) and partnered with industry's largest sports media platforms. He has launched innovative new distribution platforms including NBC Sports' first regional DTC service (BlazersPass), ESPN's live digital sports platform, ESPN3 (then ESPN360), and ESPN's popular 'MegaCast' concept (then known as "ESPN Full Circle").

Most recently, Mead was the VP of Broadcasting and Media Partnerships for the XFL. In that role, Mead was responsible for the groundbreaking telecasts on FOX and ABC/ESPN which generated critical acclaim, delivered unprecedented access for fans, and exceeded ratings and audience expectations.

"We have made significant investments to ensure that the return of the XFC delivers for our fans and media partners" Chairman and CEO, Steve Smith, commented. "Bringing Len on board is a big step. He brings experience, creativity, and strong connections with the broadcasters and content distributors we expect to have with us when our fighters return this year."

XFC has a new website at XFCMMA.net and will be announcing new partners in the coming weeks. News will also be announced on XFC social media channels, including Facebook where the XFC hosts over 440,000 fans https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/ and through a robust XFC-XFC International YouTube channel.

About the Company

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC: DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC has partnered with one of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

CONTACT:

Steve A. Smith Jr.

www.XFCMMA.net

(290) 290-4914

Steve@XFCHub.com

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593642/XFC-Signs-Industry-Veteran-and-Former-XFL-VP-Len-Mead-to-Lead-Media-Distribution