How Dr. Paul Ciurysek used his knowledge of medicine and passion for business to create and build a tutoring company to help others that would exceed his earning potential as a physician

NEW YORK NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Dr. Paul Ciurysek graduated from medical school in 2009 and instead of taking the traditional path of going into residency and practicing medicine, he instead decided to follow his heart and passion for entrepreneurship and started building his first business. This business was a medical licensing exam tutoring company, focusing on the USMLE exams. Paul's goal was to build his tutoring company to the point where it would match or exceed his earning potential as a physician, which it proved to do in a few short years. Paul then brought on partners to help him grow the business a few years after launching it on his own, and then eventually sold that business in the middle of 2019.

Despite selling his first business, Paul still had a passion for helping medical students prepare for their exams and set themselves up to successfully get into their dream residency programs. In late 2019, he started a new business with a focus on helping medical students successfully navigate their way through the USMLE exams as well as their entire four year medical school journey. To learn more about Dr. Paul Ciurysek and his business, click here. Now, with the help of two amazing partners, they are successfully helping medical students navigate through school and helping them position themselves as the 'ideal and perfect' candidate for their dream medical residency position. This business focuses on helping medical students identify any and all of their strengths so that they can leverage them and position themselves correctly to be a standout candidate for their dream position.

Paul's motivation to start his businesses stems from when he was growing up and would always be thinking of new ways that he could make money outside of traditional jobs. He never fully understood why he felt this way growing up, but as he got older he soon realized that he was entrepreneurial and after graduating from medical school and being equipped with knowledge in the unique and lucrative niche of medical exam preparation, he decided to use his degree in medicine to leverage that in the business space. "I've always had a passion for healthcare and helping people succeed," Paul says.

When being asked what the biggest challenges were when starting a business Paul said, "Building trust and notoriety within an industry. Medical students are notoriously cautious when it comes to trusting exam preparation companies, so it took building a strong social media presence (Instagram, FB, Youtube) to build that trust within the medical student community." Dr. Paul Ciurysek noted that it was also challenging as a medical student with over $250k of medical school debt, to build a business with no money. He had to work 18 hour days creating content for social media to outpace his competition who had deep pockets and high marketing budgets.

We asked Paul how important mindset is when starting a business and he replied with, "It is the most important aspect of success in business, and in life. You have to have unwavering confidence in your ability to succeed, but more importantly, you have to keep a positive mindset to keep going when the going gets tough. Looking at the roadblocks and challenges that you face in business as opportunities to grow and get better, instead of as 'signs' that you should just quit, are absolutely essential to becoming successful in business." Some may let fear get in the way of their goals and stop them from achieving greatness. To Paul, fear is an opportunity to grow both professionally and as an individual. "Fear is good, because when I'm facing fear I know I'm in a position to level-up in my life. I don't necessarily like it, but I welcome it because my desire to continuously grow is predicated on my ability to encounter fear and move forward despite its presence."

Dr. Paul Ciurysek's ability to overcome fear and use it not only to grow as a person but also use it to help him reach his goals, has ultimately led to his success. Paul defined success as being able to have the freedom to do what he wants when he wants to do it. He works a staggering 80-100 hours per week now so that in 5-10 years, he will have the freedom to live his life on his own terms. He is working extremely hard now to be able to work less and travel more in the future, which is very admirable.

Paul made the decision to start his first business unofficially in 2009 shortly after finishing medical school because he had always had a passion for entrepreneurship and didn't see himself working in medicine long-term. Paul's advice for those trying to start their own business is that, "Business is all about solving problems, so the first step in starting a business is to identify which problem it is you're trying to solve and whether you can actually solve it for the customer. Then, define your goals and create a step by step plan that will help you stay on the path. Most importantly when starting a new business, you have to have patience. It will take you longer to achieve success than you think, so put your head down, follow the plan, execute daily, and stay focused on the goal." One of the biggest obstacles Paul has overcome was graduating from medical school with over $250,000 of debt and no income, but ultimately paid it off within five years of starting his business!

In regards to how Paul differentiates his business from competition, he is always innovating and looking for new products and services to bring to the medical student community to make their lives easier and journeys to residency smoother. Paul is consistently surprised by how little the competition has changed or tried to improve their products and services in the last ten years, which is only beneficial for him and his business. As for what is next for Paul he said, "We've got something very big in the works, but at this point in time I can't share the details. I'll just say this… we are working on something that will create massive opportunities for medical students who are seeking alternative non-clinical career options." To keep up to date with Dr. Paul Ciurysek's business and future endeavors, click here.

