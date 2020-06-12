Givaudan launches VivaScentz, a leading edge fragrance innovation to enhance consumer well-being

Establishing guidelines proven by science for the development of fragrances with holistic well-being benefits; a first for the fragrance industry

12 June 2020

To mark Global Wellness day, Givaudan, the global leader in flavours and fragrances is proud to launch VivaScentz, an exclusive and radically new technology guiding our creative teams in crafting fragrances with well-being benefits across all categories of perfume including fine fragrance, personal, home, and fabric care as well as oral care flavours. This new technology, at the forefront of the fragrance industry, aims to help consumers achieve a holistic sense of well-being.

Givaudan's Health and Well-being Centre of Excellence in Ashford has been collaborating with a renowned research academic partner to build a metric that measures overall well-being, covering the psychological, physiological and social dimensions in a fragrance context. It was necessary to foster the connection between fragrance and well-being through scientific evidence.

Through rigorous tests carried out by more than 2,000 consumers, it was possible to demonstrate that fragrances created with the VivaScentz technology were able to positively impact the user's overall state of well-being. 89% of consumers from the study believed that fragrances and oral care flavours can improve their well-being, helping them to achieve a more positive attitude to face their everyday lives.

Jeremy Compton, Global Head of Fragrance Science and Technology commented: "Health and well-being has never been more important given the unprecedented situation that we are all facing today. That's why we are thrilled to add another proprietary innovation, VivaScentz, to our collection of enhanced health and well-being technologies. Aligned to our Company's purpose of creating for happier, healthier lives with love for nature, it will influence the way perfumes are created and will bring meaningful fragrance solutions to meet the growing consumer demands to counterbalance negative feelings and stress."

