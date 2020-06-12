Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 631 internationalen Medien
Groß eingekauft - Milliardärin investiert in diesen Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5NU ISIN: CH0435377954 Ticker-Symbol: 1YQA 
Lang & Schwarz
11.06.20
22:30 Uhr
13,580 Euro
-0,250
-1,81 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,38013,78011.06.
9,92010,00011.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIG COMBIBLOC
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG13,580-1,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.