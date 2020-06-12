Business Growth Strategist: ZoomInfo Market Value Soars to $17B in Strategic First Week

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / ZoomInfo and its co-founders are making big headlines everywhere this past week in technology news and behind-the-scenes with venture capital (VC) firms that missed out on the hottest tech IPO of 2020 so far, doubling in value to $17.1 billion in less than one week.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a cloud-based business-intelligence platform and is a leader in providing business-to-business (B2B) contact data used to help power marketing and sales campaigns when prospecting for new customers or targeting critical decision makers in order to turn them into buyers.





Sales professional prospecting for new customers from office. Image Credit: 123RF / Anel Alijagic



"What ZoomInfo does is help business-to-business companies find their next customer. In a pre-COVID environment it was important, and in a post-COVID environment, it is just as important," said Henry Schuck, Co-Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo, in a recent Bloomberg video interview.

ZoomInfo (formerly named DiscoverOrg) was co-founded by Schuck and Kirk Brown in 2007 with a self-funded investment of $25,000 charged to their personal credit cards. Schuck and Brown met when they were both were attending college at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) from 2001 to 2005.

Schuck and Brown both became billionaires this week due to the success of ZoomInfo's initial public offering (IPO).

ZoomInfo has recently been confused with companies of similar names.

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) gained popularity worldwide. Zoom.us became a household name as the go-to video screensharing platform for virtual meetings and chat once millions of employees were forced to leave their office workplaces and adapt to working from home during the crisis.





Account executive working from home answering call on their cell phone. Image Credit: 123RF / Anna Bizon



