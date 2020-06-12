Carnival PLC - Holland America Line Extends Pause of Select Cruises

CONTACT: Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Holland America Line Extends its Pause of Cruise Operations to Fall Vancouver Departures and Early 2021 Hawaii Itineraries

Cancelled cruises include Panama Canal, Hawaii, Pacific Coastal and South America

Seattle, Wash., June 11, 2020 (1:10 p.m. PDT) - With travel and port restrictions continuing for the near future due to global health concerns, Holland America Line is extending its pause of cruise operations and cancelling additional departures from the port of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in 2020, as well as select Hawaii itineraries for early 2021.

The following cruises are affected:

Eurodam:

Sept. 26, 2020 , 22-day Panama Canal cruise from Vancouver to Fort Lauderdale, Florida .

Koningsdam:

Sept. 26, 2020 , seven-day Pacific Northwest cruise from Vancouver to San Diego, California .

, seven-day Pacific Northwest cruise from to . Jan. 16 and Feb. 2, 2021 , Circle Hawaii Voyages roundtrip from San Diego .

Maasdam:

Sept. 21, 2020 , 16-day Mexico and Sea of Cortez itinerary from Vancouver to San Diego .

Noordam:

Sept. 27, 2020 , 14-day North Pacific Crossing from Vancouver to Yokohama, Japan .

Volendam:

Sept. 30 , Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, 2020 , three- and seven-day Pacific Northwest and coastal cruises from Vancouver .

Westerdam:

Sept. 20, 2020 , 17-day Circle Hawaii cruise roundtrip from Vancouver .

, 17-day Circle Hawaii cruise roundtrip from . Oct. 7, 2020 , 23-day Inca Discovery voyage from Vancouver to San Antonio ( Santiago ), Chile .

All shorter segments within the above cruise departures are cancelled. Collectors' Voyages that combine back-to-back cruises including the above departure dates are also cancelled.

Guests Automatically Receive Future Cruise Credit

Those with impacted cruises automatically will be cancelled, and no action is needed for guests opting for the Future Cruise Credit (FCC). All guests will receive an FCC per person as follows:

Paid in Full : Those who had paid in full will receive 125% FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line.

: Those who had paid in full will receive 125% FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line. Not Paid in Full: Those with bookings not paid in full will receive an FCC of double the amount of the deposit paid for the cruise. The minimum FCC is $100 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid.

The FCC is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022. All other funds paid to Holland America Line may be transferred to a new booking or will automatically be refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.

Full Refund OptionAlso Available

Guests who prefer a 100% refund of monies paid to Holland America Line can visit the Cancellation Preferences form to indicate this preference no later than July 15, 2020.

The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may?apply if the cruise was not booked through Holland America Line. See the terms and conditions in the Cancellation Preferences form for all details.

Recognizing the vital role travel advisors play in the success of the cruise industry, Holland America Line will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the FCC when rebooked.

As previously announced, Holland America Line extended its pause of global cruise operations and cancelled all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020. In addition, Amsterdam will not operate the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

