Architect Blueprint: Architect Joseph Spierer Designs UFC Star Anderson Silva's 10,000 sq.ft. Pacific Palisades Estate

REDONDO BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / Architect Joseph Spierer, known for designing a range of styles from contemporary coastal residences to urban- modern to Cape Cod traditional. Based in Redondo Beach, CA, Spierer and colleagues at his firm, Joseph Spierer Architects, Inc., are especially well-versed in building on the coast, taking into account both aesthetics and durability, with special attention to details and craftsmanship.

Two of his most recently completed homes reflect his diverse talents and experience - one in Pacific Palisades, the other in Palos Verdes, CA.

Pacific Palisades: Airy 10,000 Sq.Ft. Estate With Stunning Ocean Views



Architect Joseph Spierer was recently featured on the cover of Architect Blueprint™ Magazine for his work. Image Credit: ArchitectBlueprint.com / Joseph Spierer Architects

Pacific Palisades

Located in the prime, upper-Riviera area of Pacific Palisades, a spacious modern-traditional home, which Spierer describes as "almost simplified Cape Cod with some English flavor" (the owners are British) was designed for the stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

"This house is a mix of traditional architecture with contemporary open areas," says Spierer. "We integrated many expansive glass windows and doors, and created a cleaner look with more streamlined molding and without all the wainscoting. And, we used contemporary articulation in our favor. Before, traditional houses were more rectangular and boxy - in this house, every space is a little different."

Continuity of design style was maintained throughout the interior to the exterior with its full-length balcony on the main floor and private balcony off the master suite on the second floor. The owners spared no expense on every detail and many personal design touches included their desire for the 11 bathrooms to be full bathrooms.

This airy estate features 10,000 square-feet of living space with seven bedrooms, all suites. Built on three levels, the main floor openly flows from the 18' ceiling entryway to the gourmet chef's kitchen and family room. Built-in custom fireplaces in the living room, dining room, family room and master suite add even more warmth to this bright, spacious and welcoming home.

The master bedroom suite opens to a private balcony, while the master bathroom features brilliant Carrara and white Thassos marble and his-and-hers walk-in closets.

On the lower-level, the media room is equipped with a top-of-the-line surround sound system and custom floor-to-ceiling paneling, an exercise room, custom-built walnut wine cellar, rec room with a bar, and a bonus room, as well as two full bedroom suites with access to a covered patio via three sets of tall, elegant French doors. A custom-paneled elevator connects each floor. In the expansive backyard - a pool/spa and custom-built BBQ with Lynx appliances.

Palos Verdes

Just before his client's return to the Octagon this past spring, Spierer completed the sprawling Palos Verdes home of mixed martial artist and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champ Anderson Silva (aka "Spider Man").

The Brazilian-born fighter paid $1.76 million (currently estimated at $5 million) for the house in Upper Lunada Bay Ocean View Estates in 2011 and commissioned Joseph Spierer Architects for a major renovation a few years later.

The contemporary home now measures 7,100 square feet and has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms for Silva, his wife, Dayane, and their three sons and two daughters.

"Family was the top priority for the design of Anderson's home," says Spierer. "He wanted us to create a sense of community for his family and guests".

And, he was looking for clean lines and an open floorplan that would connect both the interior and exterior spaces and create multiple entertainment.

Built into a hillside, with views of the Santa Monica Bay and mountains, the half-acre property features lush lawns, sports court, pool house with interior spa, steam room and a 22×33-square-foot open-air gym - where Silva can usually be found.

Solar panels power the state-of-the-art home including the two gourmet kitchens, pneumatic elevator, and retractable 25-foot sliding glass doors in the living rooms found on each level for an informal interior-exterior flow.

What's Your Luxury Custom Home Dream? Convert your thoughts and dreams into reality by taking that first step. Visit https://www.CalArchitect.com for more information about Joseph Spierer Architects, Inc.

