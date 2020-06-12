Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar has signed Letter of Intent about contract manufacturing of Indital products and plans to close its multi-assembly unit in Bangalore, India

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 JUNE 2020 AT 9.30 (EEST)





Kalmar, part of Cargotec, continues with its plans to optimise its operational footprint to deliver continuous business results. The company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with ARX Mining and Construction Equipment Private Limited (ARX), according to which ARX would become Kalmar's contract manufacturing partner in India responsible for the manufacturing and development of Indital branded products. As a consequence, all the activities at Kalmar's current multi-assembly unit (MAU) in Bangalore, India, would discontinue as of 12 June 2020. The MAU Bangalore has been focusing on the manufacturing of Indital branded container handling equipment for the local market.



Kalmar will continue to have a strong local presence in India through its local sales and service network, focusing on the sales and service of both Kalmar and Indital branded products."The competitive situation in India is challenging and it has impacted on production volumes and costs during the past few years. The planned actions would improve Kalmar's operational efficiency and profitability thanks to a more optimised global supply setup and streamlined product portfolio. Our ambition is to achieve long term sustainable business growth in India through this new contract manufacturing partnership. At the same time it is essential that we continue to serve our customers in India with a dedicated, local sales and service network, who will benefit from more efficient production capabilities," says, SVP Operations, Kalmar Mobile Solutions.The planned change is expected to result in the reduction of approx. 55 people in India. The exact number of people affected will be estimated later on in the process.Today, Kalmar employs approximately 150 people in India located in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. In addition, Cargotec's Navis, Hiab and MacGregor have a strong local presence in India.

Claudio Strobl, Senior Vice President, Operations, Kalmar Mobile Solutions, tel. +46 72 0782903

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's