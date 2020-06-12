Hoylu AB announces the final outcome of the Rights Issue

As announced in yesterday's press release, Hoylu AB's Rights Issue was oversubscribed. The board of directors has now decided on allocation of the shares in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Rights Issue. 7,319,398 shares have been allocated in total of which 1,845,076 shares was subscribed with subscription rights and 5,474,322 shares was subscribed without subscription rights.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the Rights Issue Hoylu's share capital will increase by SEK 603,404 by the issue of 7,319,398 new shares. Given current share capital of SEK 5,868,484.85, Hoylu's share capital will thus amount to SEK 6,471,888.85 and the total number of shares will increase from 71,185,767 shares to 78,505,165 shares after registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Trading in BTA

Trading in BTA (Sw: betald tecknad aktie) is currently taking place at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and will cease when the rights issue has been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office and BTA:s have been converted to ordinary shares. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during week 27 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Important notice

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in the Company.

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Japan, Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction where participation would require additional prospectuses, registration or measures besides those required by Swedish law. Nor may this press release be distributed in or into such countries or any other country or jurisdiction in which distribution requires such measures or otherwise would be in conflict with applicable regulations. Any failure to comply with the restrictions described may result in a violation of applicable securities regulations.

The subscription rights, paid subscribed shares and shares in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, sold, resold, granted, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of such securities in the United States.