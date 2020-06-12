Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to remove Gate Ventures Plc from trading at First North Growth Market Copenhagen. The company is removed from trading due to non-compliance with essential listing requirements caused by the fact that the company is under administration under insolvency law in the UK. Trading with the company's share is already suspended and the last day of admission to trading is 12 June 2020. A description of the case is attached to this notice and will be available in Decisions & Statements on the following link during next week: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/copenhagen.html -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=780256