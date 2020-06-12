Anzeige
Freitag, 12.06.2020
Ximen Mining: Kenville 257-Stollen schon in einem Monat produktionsbereit
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 
PR Newswire
12.06.2020 | 09:22
37 Leser
XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 12

12 June 2020

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, has today been notified that on 10 June 2020 Mr. Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer, exercised options over 60,750 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £9.46 each. On the same day Mr. Penny sold 60,750 Ordinary Shares at a price of £35.14. The shares were granted on 10 October 2012 under the Company's Share Option Plan.

Following the transaction, there is no change to Mr. Penny's beneficial interest in 206,990 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.1% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameDuncan Penny
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionExercise and sale of options
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£9.46 (exercise price)60,750
£35.14 (sale price)60,750
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(f)Date of the transaction10 June 2020
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman

© 2020 PR Newswire
