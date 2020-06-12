Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Ximen Mining: Kenville 257-Stollen schon in einem Monat produktionsbereit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115DY ISIN: NL0010773842 Ticker-Symbol: 2NN 
Tradegate
12.06.20
10:12 Uhr
29,540 Euro
+1,370
+4,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NN GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NN GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,66029,70010:24
29,66029,70010:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NN GROUP
NN GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NN GROUP NV29,540+4,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.