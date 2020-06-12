Hellenic Petroleum (ELPE) reported that Q120 production was 8% higher than Q119 while adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to €128m. Lower oil prices in the quarter led to improving margins; however, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to affect global demand for oil products, margins began to come under pressure. We expect this pressure will continue for the next three to six months as economies around the world slowly recover and lockdown measures begin to ease. Hellenic's high complexity index and large storage capacity allow for flexibility in times of uncertainty and given the company's healthy balance sheet, we expect it to weather this period. Our updated valuation is down 5% to €7.00/share to reflect the current industry headwinds and lower global oil demand.

