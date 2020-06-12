Please be informed that LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 15 June 2020. Name: LED iBond International ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061274529 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: LEDIBOND ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 12,691,860 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 36 04 16 09 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,05 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 197012 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Sector: Code Industry ----------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=780350