Sun Exchange has closed a $4 million Series-A funding round by obtaining a $3 million investment from ARPF, a Mauritian private equity fund. The peer-to-peer solar leasing platform said it will use the funds to help its members deploy solar solutions across sub-Saharan Africa.The Africa Renewable Power Fund (ARPF) - a Mauritius-based private equity fund advised by London-based ARCH Emerging Markets Partners - has agreed to invest $3 million in peer-to-peer (P2P) solar leasing specialist Sun Exchange. "Sun Exchange is positioned to emerge as an enabling force in the imminent global energy and economic ...

