EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 12, 2020 SHARES SRV YHTIÖT OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 131,049,371 new shares (SRV1VN0120) of the share issue of SRV Yhtiöt Oyj will be traded as new shares as of June 15, 2020. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: SRV1VN0120 ISIN code: FI4000440151 Orderbook id: 198231 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: June 15, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260