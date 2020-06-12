New Agreements Signal Construction Start-up for the Next Development Phase of Oasen Center in Norway

- Citycon signs agreements with Bergen municipality for a new health center, and with Veidekke for construction of the next development phase of Oasen Center in Bergen, Norway.

HELSINKI, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has given the contractor Veidekke the assignment to complete the next phase in the development of Oasen Center in Bergen. Over 6,000 square meters of office space will be converted into premises for a new health center, F&B and daily shopping.

"Citycon's assets are located in the heart of the community, in some of the city's most dynamic and popular areas. As developers, we can provide high-quality public spaces and meet the growing demand for housing and office space in attractive urban areas. Our vision is to create inclusive new neighborhoods with great amenities, better public areas and job opportunities, places that meet the needs of residents and businesses today", says Fredrik S. Myhre, Development Director at Citycon.

At the same time as the county is establishing a new stop on the Bergen light rail line and a new, extended bus terminal at Oasen Center, Citycon will develop Oasen into a more modern and connected center with retail, health services, offices and residentials. Veidekke will convert existing office space into public-oriented services in the first phase of the development project, which also includes more food & beverage units and a new main entrance from the west.

"We chose Veidekke as a partner in the first phase of the project because they have the necessary expertise and experience to execute the construction within a fully operational center, which is very important to us. We look forward to a good collaboration on the further development of Oasen", says Myhre.

The project will start up in July 2020, with planned completion in the spring of 2021.

"We have worked on similar projects before, and we are looking forward to getting underway. Developing good premises, with different functions for different users is always exciting. We will do what we can to turn Oasen into a great place to be for both those who work and shop there, and for those who seek out the various other services available at the center", says Erlend Bygnes, District Manager at Veidekke Bygg Bergen.

Bergen municipality becomes the largest tenant in the redeveloped area at Oasen. Citycon and Bergen municipality have signed an agreement for 4,650 square meters for a new health center, to be called 'The Family House'. The health center will consist of services to assist children and families through a maternal and child health center, a separate youth health center, school health services, child and family assistance, as well as an ergotherapist and physiotherapist.

"We are very pleased to have signed an agreement with Bergen municipality that secures more health services at Oasen. This is in line with Citycon's ambition to develop diversified and mixed-use centers", says Myhre.

"The new light rail stop and bus terminal will make Oasen more accessible than ever, and it is important for the municipality to find locations where we can interact with the local community in a positive way. The space we have now leased is well suited to meet the municipality's needs", says Christian Fossdal, Bergen City Council's Director of Municipal Real Estate.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik S.

Myhre Development Director at

Citycon Mobile

+47-995-85-385

fredrik.myhre@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

Daniel Sellevoll

Communications Manager at Citycon

Mobile +47-959-71-597

daniel.sellevoll@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/new-agreements-signal-construction-start-up-for-the-next-development-phase-of-oasen-center-in-norway,c3133227

The following files are available for download: