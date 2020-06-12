A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a fashion retailer and explains how the client leveraged customer intelligence solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti's customer intelligence solution.

Customer experience and satisfaction have come to the forefront across industries. As such, it is now imperative for companies to create a 360-degree view of their customers to know and respond to them in real-time with a highly personalized approach. When it comes to the fashion industry, which is one of the most volatile and rapidly changing sectors, staying relevant and exciting could prove to be challenging. Brands must keep constant tabs on how consumer shopping trends are evolving and identify the gaps before it's too late. Those brands that fall behind from doing so often fail to thrive in the long run. Furthermore, with the world going digital, consumers are rapidly integrating tablets and smartphones into shopping. This makes integrating digital into business a key to optimizing the brand experience. Top fashion retailers turn to customer intelligence solutions to gain a better idea of how their customer shopping patterns are changing and identify what they need to do in order to adapt.

Business Challenges Faced: The client recently moved to an omnichannel model of business in order to keep up with the changing trends in the fashion industry. Despite this, they noticed a constant decline in their profits from online channels and also a dip in footfalls in their brick and mortar stores. They approach our industry experts to leverage our customer intelligence solution and identify where they lacked in keeping their customers hooked on to their brand and understand ways to enhance their profit margins. Using customer intelligence services, they wanted to:

Gain a single view of customers (including purchase history, feedback, and preferences) across different touchpoints

Identify issues faced by customers both instore and on online platforms and analyze ways to resolve these issues

Enhance their merchandising to suit the tastes and preferences of target customers

Formulate strategies to avoid strategies of stock-outs of excess stocks that can have a significant impact on the profit margins

Infiniti's customer intelligence solution helped the fashion retailer to:

Group different target consumers of the brand based on the touchpoints through which they interacted or purchased from the brand

Better understand the needs of the target customers and gauge their satisfaction levels

Identify the gaps in service and products

Identify the optimal stock levels that the business must maintain to avoid situations of overstocking or understocking or avoid supply-demand mismatch

Optimize their supply chain processes to better meet the demands of target customers

