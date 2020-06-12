Leadstar Media Continues Expansion With New Comparison Site in Japan

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadstar Media launches new product Betinjapan.com for the Japanese betting market. Besides the primary function of comparing and finding bookmakers, the site provides beginner-friendly information about online betting and welcome offers.

Leadstar Media already has a number of similar websites in various markets globally but this latest launch represents the company's first in Japan.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO, comments:

- Japan is a new market for us and it's gonna be interesting to see what we can achieve here. Whenever we expand we do it with the belief that we can create the best product in our niche. Japan is no different, we are a team of high-achievers and our ambition is to be the best option for Japanese players when it comes to finding a betting site.

Betinjapan.com was launched just recently and is heavily focused on SEO work, which takes some time to come in full effect. The team responsible for working with the product has an action-plan in place to see the project blossom quickly.

A number of high-profile bookmakers already offer their services in Japan, which helped make the expansion a smooth process for Leadstar Media.

- It's really inspiring to work with new markets where you don't know exactly what to expect. The fact that several of our partners in other markets also have a presence in Japan serves as a testament that the market has potential. In addition, it gives us the confidence that the choice of players is with trusted bookmakers that we have worked with a long time across several markets, which is imperative for creating the best product, says Kvarnström

Both the core-team with SEO experts and the recruitment of a Japanese content writer have made the expansion possible. Having a great company culture that attracts the right people has always been a focus for Leadstar Media and Japan presented both an opportunity and new challenges for the company.

- We've been blessed with finding people that share our drive and company values in the past and that is something we constantly are working on to keep up. When we found a Japanese content writer with drive and entrepreneurial spirit the timing was right. As we are based in Stockholm, it's not often that opportunity presents itself, compared to Europeans. I believe this is one of the things that gives us an edge towards our industry colleagues, says Kvarnström

