With effect from June 15, 2020, the unit rights in Mantex AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 25, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: MANTEX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014453072 Order book ID: 198232 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 15, 2020, the paid subscription units in Mantex AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MANTEX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014453080 Order book ID: 198233 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB