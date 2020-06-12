Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on market intelligence solution. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client enhance sales and increase profits by over 21%.

The business challenge: Our client, an organic fertilizer company, encountered a steady decline in their profits for two consecutive years. Also, the fluctuating prices of the raw materials made it difficult for the client to adapt to the fast-evolving market changes. In addition, due to the lack of domestic production centers, the client relied on heavy imports from other developed countries such as Canada and India. The client, therefore, realized the need to thoroughly analyze the market changes and profitable business opportunities. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Solutions Offered:

Market research study to thoroughly analyze the US organic fertilizer market. The factors such as market demands, trends, organic fertilizer market size, industry developments, and business opportunities were analyzed.

to thoroughly analyze the US organic fertilizer market. The factors such as market demands, trends, organic fertilizer market size, industry developments, and business opportunities were analyzed. Market scanning and monitoring analysis to evaluate price fluctuations in the organic fertilizer market. The experts also assessed market competition, identified the right scale of opportunities to capitalize on to yield profits, and evaluated the factors impacting the raw material prices in the organic fertilizer market.

to evaluate price fluctuations in the organic fertilizer market. The experts also assessed market competition, identified the right scale of opportunities to capitalize on to yield profits, and evaluated the factors impacting the raw material prices in the organic fertilizer market. Customer intelligence study to analyze the needs and requirements of end-consumers regarding organic fertilizers.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the organic fertilizer company to:

Start a new organic fertilizer production center and reduce their dependency on other nations for raw materials

Identify the cost-effective technologies and processes to capitalize on to drive sales and enhance operational efficiency

Adapt to the fast-evolving marketplace

Competitively set prices for their products and sustain a leading edge in the US organic fertilizer market

Understand their competitors' strategies and make changes to their business models accordingly

Enhance sales and subsequently increase profits by over 21%

