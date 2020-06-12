QUANTA, INC.: Quanta Announces First Commercial Shipment to RST Sanexas

A Quantum Union: For Successful Non-Invasive Pain Relief

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK:QNTA), an applied sciences company based on a quantum biology platform that significantly boosts the potency and efficiency of any plant-based matter, today announced its first commercial shipment of its polarized muscle rub to RST Sanexas, through a partnership that was first announced in March 2020.

Under the terms of the partnership, Quanta is co-branding and supplying its Muscle Rub to assist in reducing patient discomfort as an adjunct to treatment protocols that use RST-Sanexas neoGEN Electric Cell Signaling Treatment (EcST) devices in physician offices, clinics and hospitals to facilitate patients' pain management and discomfort. RST Sanexas produces and distributes its FDA-cleared devices to physicians, clinics, and others across the country. Thousands of RST Sanexas neoGEN systems are currently in-service representing millions of patient treatments with another estimated 1,200 systems on track for delivery this year.

Eric Rice, CEO of Quanta, commented, "We are excited to announce this milestone first delivery to RST Sanexas, following the agreement we signed with them and announced earlier this year. It is our first commercial product licensing deal, and we look forward to a long-term mutually beneficial relationship with RST Sanexas. We anticipate follow-on orders as well as additional licensing agreements from others for our potent and proprietary technology in the form of plant-based ingredients used in products throughout the health care and pain management product spectrum."

About Quanta:

Quanta, Inc. ("Quanta") is a cutting-edge technology platform whose patented, proprietary technology harnesses advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, anti-aging, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

The established resonance theory behind Quanta's polarization process has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients to produce more-effective carbon-trapping plants to transformative anti-aging solutions Quanta's technology has the opportunity to upend how commercial products are made and the benefits from them. Already we see multi-trillion-dollar global industries benefiting from Quanta's technology. You can find more about Quanta at https://buyquanta.com/.

About RST Sanexas: https://www.rstsanexas.com/company

