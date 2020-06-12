KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Supports Increased Voter Turnout on Election Day by Awarding Paid Time Off for All Employees

Company Calls on All U.S. Companies to Follow Suit and Encourage Voter Participation That Can Effect Real Positive Change Against Social Injustice

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), the premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, has announced today that it is awarding paid time off for all of its employees on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 ("Election Day") in an effort to encourage more voter participation and to empower its employees to create real positive change in their communities, industry, and personal lives by casting their votes through the ballot system.

In the midst of the nationwide protests surrounding the tragic death of George Floyd-and the widespread attention it has raised around the U.S.'s long history of battling deep-rooted racial profiling, discrimination, and social injustice, particularly in the cannabis industry-the Company urges all U.S. companies to follow suit and remove the barriers for employees to cast their votes on Election Day.

"As one of the original and longest-standing pioneers in the cannabis industry, we have seen and experienced firsthand the overwhelmingly disproportionate treatment of minorities in our communities who have been the victims of police brutality and racial profiling, all under the guise of consuming or possessing cannabis," said Nick Kovacevich, KushCo's Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "At KushCo, we are absolutely-and have always been-against any form of racism, discrimination, police brutality, and injustice of any kind, which is why we are doing our part to create positive change one step at a time. In addition to exploring and pursuing more immediate actions to better support our communities and those affected by the senseless killing and injustice, we recognize that the best way for us to effect real lasting change is to exercise our right to vote and to use it as a powerful tool to demonstrate to legislators our commitment to ending systemic racism and inequity of all kind."

In line with KushCo's efforts to support affected communities and to create a more inclusive industry, the Company intends to commit in excess of 3,500 hours from its employees to pursue philanthropic efforts. This includes supporting activities and community projects not only on Election Day, but also throughout the year, including on 4/20, which the Company aspires to help reshape from a stigma-ridden day into a powerful movement, march, and celebration of cannabis' increasingly essential role in peoples' daily lives.

Kovacevich added: "While most may think that Election Day is solely about voting for the next President, we encourage voters to also consider the entire ballot when voting, as laws and regulations are seldom created or shaped by one individual. This is especially true for our own industry, where certain political agendas have tirelessly conspired against one of the most effective methods for addressing our nation's social injustices and the decades-long 'War on Drugs': legalizing cannabis at the federal level. Overall, we recognize these are only modest steps in the right direction, but we remain committed in doing our part to leveraging the KushCo brand, people, culture, and ecosystem to right the wrongs in our society, while inspiring other companies to do the same."

