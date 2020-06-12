Microgrid Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 30.049 Billion by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A microgrid is a group of interconnected loads and distributed energy resources within clearly defined electrical boundaries that act as a single controllable entity with respect to the grid. A microgrid can connect and disconnect from the grid to enable it to operate in both grid-connected or island mode.

In 2018, the global Microgrid market size was USD 11401.55 Million and it is expected to reach USD 30049.32 Million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.75% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the size of the Microgrid market by participants, countries, product types and end industries, historical data for 2014-2018 and forecast data for 2019-2025; this report also studies the global competitive environment, market drivers and patterns, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Microgrid Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MICROGRID MARKET SIZE

Governments of various countries are increasingly investing in the development of low-cost and clean electricity infrastructures. This, in turn, has led to the growth of the Microgrid market size. Microgrids are established for generating, managing, and controlling distributed energy resources in remote areas.

Accelerating demand for reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply along with favorable measures to integrate clean energy sources will stimulate the growth of microgrid market size. Another factor that has been proactive in keeping the global microgrid market growth is low transmission losses. Microgrids produce local power and reduce dependency on long-distance transmission lines and therefore reduce transmission losses.

Declining component prices and increasing investments in the integration of sustainable energy technology will have a positive impact on the microgrid market dynamics. The market outlook will be complemented by rapid technological advancement in the production of advanced energy storage systems, distributed power generation systems, and software. All these factors together are expected to increase the microgrid market size during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increased demand for automated grid systems, decreased carbon footprint, advancement in microgrid connectivity through IoT integration, and benefits of low cost and clean energy storage are other prominent factors expected to positively drive the microgrid market size.

MICROGRID MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the presence of a large number of microgrid developers and the region's technological development, the Americas are expected to hold the largest microgrid market share. In addition, several initiatives, such as the Smart Power Infrastructure Demonstration for Energy Reliability and Security (SPIDERS) program, have been undertaken by the government of the various to promote microgrid adoption.

The Asia Pacific and Europe are experiencing substantial growth due to the development of Tier II & III cities and the shift of industrial base across developing countries.

Market Segment By Region/Countries, This Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

MICROGRID MARKET SEGMENTATION

Microgrid Market Segmentation By Type, The Product Can Be Split Into Market

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid.

Microgrid Market Segment By Application, Split Into

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid.

Top Microgrid Companies Covered In This Study

Tesla

ABB

GE

Echelon

S&C Electric Co

Siemens

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NECAquion Energy

EnStorage

SGCC

Moixa

EnSync

Ampard

Green Energy Corp

Growing Energy Labs Inc

HOMER Energy

Spirae, Inc.

