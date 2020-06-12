ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF Annual Report 31.12.2019 12-Jun-2020 / 13:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 11th June 2020 Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2019 Enquiries: Kate Fagan Telephone: +353 1 6149964 J & E Davy Stockbrokers Gleb Yakovlev Telephone: +352 6 61309214 ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: ACS TIDM: RUSE LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 69442 EQS News ID: 1068933 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)