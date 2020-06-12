Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposalfor more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

The increase in the global young-adult demographic, surge in disposable income, and the rise in consumer demand for premium non-alcoholic beverage products are driving the growth of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry. However, the hyper-competitive and dynamic nature of the non-alcoholic beverage industry necessitates companies to keep pace with changing market trends and consumer behavior. As such, companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to gain comprehensive insights into the current and potential market landscape, customer behavior, competitive landscape, and market developments for better planning and decision-making.

More than half of non-alcoholic beverage companies across the globe expect their revenues to decline in the second quarter of 2020 owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Request more info to learn how we can help non-alcoholic beverage companies ensure business continuity and succeed in the long run.

Our Approach

Market trend analysis to keep pace with the current trends in the market.

to keep pace with the current trends in the market. Customer intelligence study to analyze the customer needs and behavior in the European non-alcoholic beverage industry

to analyze the customer needs and behavior in the European non-alcoholic beverage industry Competitive intelligence study to stay on top of competitors' product launches, strategic investments, distribution channels, and target markets to formulate better business strategies.

to stay on top of competitors' product launches, strategic investments, distribution channels, and target markets to formulate better business strategies. Product research engagement to analyze the complete product development lifecycle, trade-offs, and gain insights on product-specific revenues to boost value proposition

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the non-alcoholic beverage client

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the non-alcoholic beverage industry client was able to understand the evolving consumer needs and spending patterns on non-alcoholic beverages.

The non-alcoholic beverage industry client was also able to:

Enhance sales and profit margins

Streamline operations and cut down costs by automating production and packaging processes

Make better strategic decisions before their competitors

Launch a new health drink in the market

Generate over €3 million in 2018 revenue, an increase of 57% from 2015 revenue

To respond to the changes driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, non-alcoholic beverage companies must consider reorienting their commercial models to fit the needs of customers. Our business continuity support solutions can help non-alcoholic beverage companies to achieve this objective. Contact us here.

