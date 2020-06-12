Anzeige
WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Tradegate
12.06.20
15:46 Uhr
7,542 Euro
+0,232
+3,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
12.06.2020
Changes to the Nomination Committee's proposal to SEB's AGM 2020

Press release
Stockholm 12 June 2020

The invitation to SEB's Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2020 was published in a press release on 28 May 2020.

The Nomination Committee has proposed re-election of Samir Brikho to the Board of Directors. Following the announcement of the proposal, Samir Brikho has informed the Nomination Committee that he is no longer available for re-election due to additional board appointments outside the bank. As a result, the Nomination Committee has changed its previous proposal and re-election of Samir Brikho is no longer proposed. In addition, the Nomination Committee now proposes that the number of board members shall be nine, and that the total compensation to the Board of Directors is reduced to reflect the smaller number of board members. Apart from that, the Nomination Committee's proposal remains unchanged.

SEB's AGM will be held on 29 June 2020 without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties. Shareholders exercise their voting rights by post. The Nomination Committee's proposal, as well as an updated form for postal vote, are available on the bank's website, www.sebgroup.com, and at the bank's head office on Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm. Postal votes that have already been submitted using the previous form are still valid. It is also possible to submit a new postal vote, in which case the latter postal vote will apply instead of the previously submitted postal vote.

For further information, please contact
Frank Hojem, Chef Corporate Communication
+46(0)8 763 99 47
frank.hojem@seb.se
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On March 31, 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,286 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,758 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com (https://www.sebgroup.com).

Attachment

  • Changes to the Nomination Committee's proposal to SEB's AGM 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee18fa66-697c-4cac-a772-dd828cc9c79a)
