Changes to the Nomination Committee's proposal to SEB's AGM 2020

Stockholm 12 June 2020

The invitation to SEB's Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2020 was published in a press release on 28 May 2020.



The Nomination Committee has proposed re-election of Samir Brikho to the Board of Directors. Following the announcement of the proposal, Samir Brikho has informed the Nomination Committee that he is no longer available for re-election due to additional board appointments outside the bank. As a result, the Nomination Committee has changed its previous proposal and re-election of Samir Brikho is no longer proposed. In addition, the Nomination Committee now proposes that the number of board members shall be nine, and that the total compensation to the Board of Directors is reduced to reflect the smaller number of board members. Apart from that, the Nomination Committee's proposal remains unchanged.



SEB's AGM will be held on 29 June 2020 without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties. Shareholders exercise their voting rights by post. The Nomination Committee's proposal, as well as an updated form for postal vote, are available on the bank's website, www.sebgroup.com , and at the bank's head office on Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm. Postal votes that have already been submitted using the previous form are still valid. It is also possible to submit a new postal vote, in which case the latter postal vote will apply instead of the previously submitted postal vote.

