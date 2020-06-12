Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.7734 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 69555 EQS News ID: 1069187 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)