A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest success story that sheds light on how market basket analysis can help in increasing sales in retail industry.

Market basket analysis is one of the widely used retailing techniques to increase sales. Market basket analysis enables retailers to determine product affinity and understand the reason behind products purchased together. Knowledge of the products frequently purchased in a group enables retailers to efficiently plan their in-store layout. Retailers can also extract actionable insights from a market basket analysis and utilize it to develop new products without compromising on the market trends.

Engagement Overview

The client is a leading retailer of organic food products in Germany. The client was struggling to improve sales. When analyzed it was found that this food retailer lacked the necessary warehouse architecture to support market basket analysis. They were looking forward to developing a robust data model that would support this analysis. The key challenges of the client also included absence of an inventory management plan. This German food retailer collaborated with Quantzig to leverage market basket analysis to develop new cross-selling strategies.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The solutions offered by Quantzig's market basket analysis experts empowered the client to develop a scalable and flexible new system with several benefits. Firstly, it helped the retailer to create a warehouse architecture to support market basket analysis, this warehouse architecture was completely data-driven. In the final stage the experts created a new dashboard to support market basket analysis.

Quantzig's market basket analysis helped the client to:

Increase quarterly revenue by 50%

Design store layout

Reduce marketing cost by 15%

