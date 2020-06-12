Longi will build 600 MW of unsubsidized PV in Datong, Shanxi province. The Shanghai Development and Reform Commission, meanwhile, has unveiled new 2020-21 FITs. Yingli is undergoing restructuring, while Trina had a solid listing debut in Shanghai. Longi will build a 600 MW unsubsidized solar project in the city of Datong, Shanxi province. The the energy department of the municipal government has finally confirmed rumors about the projects, which started to emerge in April. China outlined its plan to spur the development of subsidy-free PV projects at the beginning of 2019. In May, the Chinese ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...