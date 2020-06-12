Anzeige
Freitag, 12.06.2020
Dank Top-News immer begehrter: Ximen-Aktienkursanstieg nicht mehr aufzuhalten
ACCESSWIRE
12.06.2020 | 17:20
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yarovoy Group Announces Salesforce CPQ Contract with BlueScope Steel

Bay Area-based Yarovoy Group bringing innovative CPQ solutions to a global leader in steel products

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / Yarovoy Group, Inc. is proud to announce a partnership with BlueScope Steel to provide CPQ software for Salesforce that will help streamline BlueScope's sales process and simplify the user experience. Yarovoy Group's Salesforce CPQ software integrates with existing CRM platforms, allowing BlueScope and other national and international companies the ability to quickly generate accurate quotes to both new and existing buyers.

As an IT consulting company, Yarovoy Group understands firsthand the importance of providing clients with fast and intuitive software solutions. The CPQ plugin for Salesforce was designed by a team of current and former Salesforce employees to ensure it meets the needs of today's Salesforce users and has been optimized for use by both large and small businesses.

The benefits of CPQ software go beyond a streamlined sales process. As an extension of CRM software, Yarovoy Group's CPQ applications provide BlueScope Steel and other organizations with rapid quote generation capabilities, plus simplified approval pipelines and a faster transition from quote to close. Unique to the Yarovoy Group Salesforce CPQ plugin is a comprehensive dashboard that allows for complete visualization of all cloud data without the need for multiple interfaces. It's customizable, easy to configure, and optimized for Salesforce-all of which helps take the guesswork out of providing quick and accurate quotes.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel is the leading steel supplier in Australia and New Zealand, with operations that extend into a wide variety of industries, including residential and commercial construction and automotive manufacturing. The Yarovoy Group CPQ application for Salesforce helps connect the dots between essential processes in BlueScope's Salesforce pipeline, allowing BlueScope to provide clients with fast and reliable quotes across their product catalog.

About Yarovoy Group

Yarovoy Group (YG) is an IT company offering big advancements for global decision-makers. YG products include information-based Salesforce development applications, with a competitive pricing structure that makes more tools available to businesses of all sizes. Integral to Yarovoy Group's services is a team of IT experts with real-world experience in the industries they are serving. The result is out of the box solutions that address unique challenges in today's leading platforms, with CRM integration for a truly seamless transition.

For more information, please visit www.yarovoygroup.com.

Contact:

Yarovoy Group, Inc.
(415) 309-5677
info@yarovoygroup.com

SOURCE: Yarovoy Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/593738/Yarovoy-Group-Announces-Salesforce-CPQ-Contract-with-BlueScope-Steel

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
