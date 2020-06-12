Quantzig's patient journey mapping solutions helped a leading pharmaceutical company to address one of the major challenges facing pharma while also identifying the shortcomings and opportunities for improving service efficiency. Request a FREE demo to get a sneak peek into our patient journey mapping solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005219/en/

Patient Journey Mapping in the Pharmaceutical Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the most significant problems facing healthcare and pharma today is the drastic decline in patient treatment adherence rates. Despite the onslaught of many such challenges in recent years, the US pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to experience reasonable growth for the next couple of years. Much of the pharmaceutical companies' growth is expected to come from the shift in focus to biosimilars, biologics, and orphan drugs. However, factors such as the rising instances of lifestyle-related diseases, chronic ailments, and the launch of specialty drugs are also playing their part in boosting the growth of the global pharmaceutical industry. But when it comes to pharma patient journey mapping, the first step is to nail down your goals, both in the short-term and long-term as it relates to your product and ideal patient. Quantzig's approach to patient journey mapping can help pharma companies streamline the digital patient journey by mapping their experience and analyzing factors leading to a decline in adherence rates.

Leveraging patient journey mapping can help you gain a better understanding of the patient experience and reveal new opportunities for innovation while driving better financial outcomes. Request a FREE proposal to get started.

Quantzig's Patient Journey Mapping Methodology

To address the challenges faced by the client, the analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approach to patient journey mapping. This helped the client to better engage with their patients and understand their individual needs. The patient journey mapping solutions also enabled the client to implement new drug discovery projects to explore robust commercialization strategies.

Want similar results for your business? Get in touch with our patient journey mapping experts for comprehensive solution insights.

Business Impact

The primary objective of this patient journey mapping engagement was to help the client enhance service efficiency and improve customer experience. During the course of this patient journey mapping engagement, the client was able to interact with their patients effectively and better allocate their resources to meet the patients' requirements.

The patient journey mapping solutions helped drive several positive outcomes including:

Identified shortcomings and opportunities for improving the patient experience

Visualized the buying experience through the eyes of the customers

Enhanced treatment adherence rate by 57.3%

For an in-depth analysis of your business processes and a detailed understanding of the role of patient journey mapping in pharma healthcare, request for more info.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005219/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us