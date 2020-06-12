The Indian state of Andhra Pradesh - which had commissioned an aggregate 3.53 GW of solar capacity as of May 31 - will set up the new plants to ensure nine hours of daily free power supply to the agricultural sector.From pv magazine India The state government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the planned development of 10 GW of solar capacity to meet the energy requirements of the agricultural sector. The project is aimed at providing nine hours of daily power supply to farmers, the Press Trust of India reported. Separately, the State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...