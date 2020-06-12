Regulatory News:

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting May 31st, 2020 23 461 313 33 213 605

A total number of 33 213 605 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 384 240 voting rights attached to the 384 240 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA