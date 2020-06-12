Huawei Partners IGG and Lilith Games, Unveils Globally-trending Mobile Games to AppGallery

Lords Mobile, Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena can now be enjoyed on Huawei mobile phones

LONDON, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery has released three globally trending mobile game apps this summer - award-winning Lords Mobile, developed by Singapore based top overseas game developer IGG, and two of the Top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide, Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena by Lilith Games, China's 3rd largest game developer - offering Huawei mobile gamers unique experiences and even more choice.

"Given AppGallery's user base and increasing popularity, this partnership makes perfect sense as we work towards being one of the world's best mobile gaming publishers. Not only does this partnership opens doors to exclusive offers for mobile gamers who are also Huawei users, it lets us share our passion in playing and crafting games with more people," said Choy Wai Cheong, VP of Global Operations, Head of Business Development, IGG.

Lords Mobile

Lords Mobile is a real-time strategy and role-playing game in one. Comprising several game modes - most of which PVP-battles - players get to build kingdoms, gather troop formations, forge alliances and clash with other online players to destroy their bases and capture their leaders with the most amazing 3D graphics.

Rise of Kingdoms

A mobile MMO real-time strategy game inspired by history; Rise of Kingdoms lets players guide one of 11 historical kingdoms from a lone clan into a great power. Players get to train armies for real-time battle, develop civilisations in seamless world map and engage in top-notch combat to conquer kingdoms and form alliances to become one of the most powerful commanders in the game.

AFK Arena

An exciting hero-collection role-playing game, AFK Arena lets players indulge in a world of beauty and fantasy. They can acquire heroes from five different classes and seven different factions to put together a personalised team to fight enemies. The game also features a campaign mode, a unique auto-farming system to earn during rest, and a new "Abyssal Expedition" where adventurers come together to collect relics and bonuses.

Huawei users globally[1] who activate their accounts for these games by 31 December 2020[2] can redeem the special gift packages via the Gift Centre in AppGallery, allowing gamers to access gifts including in-app currency, level ups and much more. These one-off promotions are made available to AppGallery users only through these exclusive partnerships.

All applications developed in collaboration with Huawei, along with other quality apps, are available on Huawei's open and secure app distribution platform, AppGallery. One of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and connects 650 million users to Huawei's ecosystem.

https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/appgallery/

Notes:

1. Promotion is available in all Global markets except North America and Mainland China.

2. Each account can activate ONLY one gift package. A maximum of 100,000 gift packages can be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. All activation codes must be activated before 31 December 2020. Users cannot activate the membership across regions.

